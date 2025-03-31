Previous
Magnolia by phil_sandford
Magnolia

Has suddenly bloomed; it’s a weird shape as it grew ‘away’ from the Maples that we had removed last year. I don’t think it will ever straighten itself out.

Thanks for dropping by.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Phil Sandford

Lynne
We always called these "tulip" trees. They bloom before they ever get a green leaf. Mine, this year, is doing absolutely nothing.
March 31st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful tree… lovely photo
March 31st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous against that blue sky
March 31st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
March 31st, 2025  
