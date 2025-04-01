Sign up
Stuff it !
It’s not a school night.
Also, drinking to clear vision again after the procedure this afternoon; thought it was just a consultation until the optician said “would you like me to do it now?” I couldn’t say yes quickly enough.
Watching TV with sunglasses on as the world is a tad bright.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
2
0
Suzanne
ace
It's not a school night and the sun't over the yardarm well and truly! Enjoy!
Cataract? I am having that done on the first eye in a week's time.
April 1st, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
@ankers70
2 years after cataract surgery - laser treatment to rectify ‘Posterior Capsule Opacification (PCO) the symptom is exactly the same as a cataract. About 40% of people who have had cataract surgery get it, they don’t know why.
April 1st, 2025
Cataract? I am having that done on the first eye in a week's time.