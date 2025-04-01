Previous
Stuff it ! by phil_sandford
Photo 785

Stuff it !

It’s not a school night.

Also, drinking to clear vision again after the procedure this afternoon; thought it was just a consultation until the optician said “would you like me to do it now?” I couldn’t say yes quickly enough.

Watching TV with sunglasses on as the world is a tad bright.

1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
215% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
It's not a school night and the sun't over the yardarm well and truly! Enjoy!

Cataract? I am having that done on the first eye in a week's time.
April 1st, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
@ankers70 2 years after cataract surgery - laser treatment to rectify ‘Posterior Capsule Opacification (PCO) the symptom is exactly the same as a cataract. About 40% of people who have had cataract surgery get it, they don’t know why.
April 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact