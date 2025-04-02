Previous
Bittern by phil_sandford
Photo 786

Bittern

An incredibly shy bird, and the one that everybody in the 2 hides wanted to capture. We all saw this one come in to the reed bed at the left hand channel, and about 10 minutes later it burst into the air and headed east across the Ness Hide. There were plenty of 'damn it' 'missed it' 'did anybody catch it' after it had alighted and when I checked my camera I was told I was a 'lucky barsteward' at least I think that's what it was.

I've been to Far Ings about 5 times now; I've herd the 'boom' of the Bittern but never seen one. I have now

Thanks for dropping by
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Phil Sandford

Barb ace
How wonderful that you were blessed not only to see a bittern, but also to capture it in flight!
April 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 2nd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍
April 2nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful spot
April 2nd, 2025  
