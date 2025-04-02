Bittern

An incredibly shy bird, and the one that everybody in the 2 hides wanted to capture. We all saw this one come in to the reed bed at the left hand channel, and about 10 minutes later it burst into the air and headed east across the Ness Hide. There were plenty of 'damn it' 'missed it' 'did anybody catch it' after it had alighted and when I checked my camera I was told I was a 'lucky barsteward' at least I think that's what it was.



I've been to Far Ings about 5 times now; I've herd the 'boom' of the Bittern but never seen one. I have now



