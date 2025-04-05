Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 787
Snipe
Was watching this Snipe foraging in the long grass by the water’s edge for ages; incredibly well camouflaged and the photo wouldn’t have done him justice. Then, thankfully, he came and posed ……..
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
2
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4127
photos
159
followers
177
following
215% complete
View this month »
780
781
782
783
784
785
786
787
Latest from all albums
3146
785
786
3147
3148
3149
787
3150
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd April 2025 9:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoor
,
sony
,
shire
,
snipe
,
lincs
,
far-ings
Carole Sandford
ace
Excellent & sharp capture!
April 5th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Your patience rewarded you with a terrific image.
April 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close