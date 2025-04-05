Previous
Snipe by phil_sandford
Snipe

Was watching this Snipe foraging in the long grass by the water’s edge for ages; incredibly well camouflaged and the photo wouldn’t have done him justice. Then, thankfully, he came and posed ……..

5th April 2025

Phil Sandford

Carole Sandford ace
Excellent & sharp capture!
April 5th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Your patience rewarded you with a terrific image.
April 5th, 2025  
