Lulu by phil_sandford
Photo 788

Lulu

Trip up
To Gunby Hall today and a walk around the gardens (which are yet to fully bloom). Lucy was ‘almost’ happy to pose for one or two photographs.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Jackie Snider
Lovely portrait!
April 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous portrait… beautiful
April 6th, 2025  
