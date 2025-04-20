Previous
Grey Heron by phil_sandford
Photo 789

Grey Heron

I counted 6 of them on their nests on the island in the middle of Hartsholme Park’s lake.
There were a couple flying around, but this one shows the bird best.

Thanks for dropping by.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
216% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Terrific place to visit. Wonderful capture of it in its nest.
April 20th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shot , you did better than me with these.
April 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
April 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact