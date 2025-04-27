Sign up
Photo 791
Ceramic Poppies
Just a small selection of the ceramic poppies on display at the IBCC.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
ceramic
outdoor
poppies
shire
ibcc
