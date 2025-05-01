Previous
Five Mile Bridge by phil_sandford
Photo 792

Five Mile Bridge

A shot down one of the dykes that run parallel to the River Witham down at Fiskerton 5 Mile Bridge.

Thanks for droppjng by
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
216% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact