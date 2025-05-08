Previous
Lincoln Cathedral

On the night of the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, lit up (as many UK landmarks were) in the Red White and Blue of our national flag.

As Sir Winston Churchill, I believe, described them, “our greatest generation.”

Lest we forget those that gave their tomorrows for our todays.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Phil Sandford

