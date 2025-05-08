Sign up
Previous
Photo 796
Lincoln Cathedral
On the night of the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, lit up (as many UK landmarks were) in the Red White and Blue of our national flag.
As Sir Winston Churchill, I believe, described them, “our greatest generation.”
Lest we forget those that gave their tomorrows for our todays.
8th May 2025
8th May 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
80
,
ve-day
,
lincoln-cathedral
