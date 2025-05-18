Sign up
Previous
Photo 798
‘er Indoors
At The Grainstore.
Thanks for dropping by
18th May 2025
18th May 25
4
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
doddington-hall
,
er-indoors
,
grainstore
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Just water? Other glass hidden?
May 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful portrait …
May 18th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
@casablanca
Drinks and food orders hadn’t been taken at this time. 😜
May 18th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Aha.....
May 18th, 2025
