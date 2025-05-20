Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 799
💤💤
Looked out of the window this morning and watched Fred slowly waking up; I’ve not seen him sleeping before.
Thanks for dropping by
20th May 2025
20th May 25
2
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4187
photos
159
followers
176
following
218% complete
View this month »
792
793
794
795
796
797
798
799
Latest from all albums
3190
3191
3192
798
3193
3194
3195
799
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
20th May 2025 6:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sleep
,
field
,
outdoor
,
fred
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Maybe had a busy night!
May 20th, 2025
Lin
ace
Did you bring him some morning coffee? (LOL) Sweet capture.
May 20th, 2025
