Cup Winners

Here in the UK, in the 60s and 70s, there was a situation comedy called The Likely Lads. One of the episodes had Bob and Terry avoiding the scoreline between England and another side in a football match only to walk into the pub at the end of the show to watch the highlights to be told by the barman it has been called off.



I emulated that today whilst Carole and I were at the Francis Rossi show as it clashed with my football club, Tottenham Hotspur, playing Manchester United in the Europa league final in Bilbao. I managed to get home without knowing the score and put the recording on; I watched 97 minutes of two very poor sides playing a very poor football match but finally, 17 years after our last trophy and 41 years since we last won in Europe, Spurs managed to get over the line. Carole apparently knew we had won but very kindly didn’t tell me, and probably sat there and watched my whole gamut of emotions as I bit my nails to the quick for the last 10 minutes as Manchester United threw everything bar the kitchen sink at us.



Yes it’s off the telly.