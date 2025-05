Me and Gaz

Caught up with Gary Melding, an old Army colleague, at this month’s get together. Back in July 1995 we shared an ‘interesting’ experience in the old town of Mostar, Bosnia during the Civil War after I’d taken a wrong turn and we found ourselves being played with by a Serbian sniper (as a cat plays with a mouse); around 12 rounds were fired to the front and rear of my UN vehicle. We can laugh about it now ……..



