Found Him

After our visit to the IBCC we then drove to Wickenby Aerodrome, just over 4 miles from our house. which was Uncle Timber’s wartime airfield. 12 Squadron and 626 Squadron flew from here throughout the war, initially in Wellingtons and then Lancaster and RAF Wickenby, during WW2 lost 1147 men.



Uncle Timber, after his Navigation training in Canada arrived at Wickenby in September/October of 1944 and from then on he flew 33 bombing raids over Germany, some just a couple of days apart.



This photograph of 12 Squadron was taken in March 1945 and Paul is very sure that his father, then Pilot Officer John Woods is in the 2nd row from the back, slightly to the right of the right hand side propeller.



The bravest of the bravest generation.