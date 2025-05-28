Sign up
Previous
Photo 804
It Could Fly
If it wanted to!!
Thanks for dropping by.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4202
photos
160
followers
176
following
220% complete
View this month »
797
798
799
800
801
802
803
804
Latest from all albums
802
3200
195
803
3201
3202
804
3203
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
26th May 2025 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sony
,
lancaster
,
bomber-command
,
east-kirkby
