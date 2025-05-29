Sign up
Photo 805
Photo 805
Here We Go Again #01
Lucy-anne has asked if she could have the other spare room as her clothes are in there and “can you paint it grey please Granddad?”
Diary entries to come as I do as she has asked.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
1
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4203
photos
160
followers
176
following
Barb
ace
What a good granddad you are!
May 29th, 2025
