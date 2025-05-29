Previous
Here We Go Again #01 by phil_sandford
Photo 805

Here We Go Again #01

Lucy-anne has asked if she could have the other spare room as her clothes are in there and “can you paint it grey please Granddad?”

Diary entries to come as I do as she has asked.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
220% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
What a good granddad you are!
May 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact