Previous
Photo 806
Here We Go Again #02
Not a lot of progress today (after all, there’s no hurry). Curtain rail and fittings down, window and skirting masked.
It’s ‘bags for schools’ next week and Carole will be going through the chest of drawers and the wardrobe (hidden behind the door) and getting rid of all the ‘too small’ clothes which we’ll donate.
I’m at Tigers tomorrow, we’ve got a new suite arriving on Tuesday so the old one will be being removed Sunday afternoon and I’ll be shampooing the lounge carpet in readiness.
Thanks for dropping by.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4206
photos
160
followers
176
following
799
800
801
802
803
804
805
806
Latest from all albums
3201
3202
804
3203
805
3204
806
3205
Views
12
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
30th May 2025 5:34pm
Tags
diy
,
spare-room
,
project2025
,
whatgrandaughtersaskfor
