Here We Go Again #02 by phil_sandford
Photo 806

Here We Go Again #02

Not a lot of progress today (after all, there’s no hurry). Curtain rail and fittings down, window and skirting masked.

It’s ‘bags for schools’ next week and Carole will be going through the chest of drawers and the wardrobe (hidden behind the door) and getting rid of all the ‘too small’ clothes which we’ll donate.

I’m at Tigers tomorrow, we’ve got a new suite arriving on Tuesday so the old one will be being removed Sunday afternoon and I’ll be shampooing the lounge carpet in readiness.

30th May 2025 30th May 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
