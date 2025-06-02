Sign up
Previous
Photo 808
Here We Go Again #04
Realised this morning that I needed to do a second round, a second coat, of cutting in. That’s what I did this evening. Probably won’t do anything more until the weekend as I’m away from midday Wednesday until Friday.
Thanks for dropping by.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
5
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4212
photos
160
followers
177
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd June 2025 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
diy
,
spare-room
,
project2025
,
whatgrandaughtersaskfor
Pat Knowles
ace
You sound very professional…..cutting in…..I’ve heard that expression before but not sure what it means!
June 2nd, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
@happypat
- I’m far from professional Pat. It’s basically the edging, top and bottom and the corners of the room (the grey bits in the pink of the photo). The idea is that you can then roller in the rest. We’ll see how that goes next week.
June 2nd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
@phil_sandford
I used to do all my own decorating, papering too but I guess I knew the process but not the proper term. Your walls look nice & smooth & I know it will look fabulous. Very satisfying.
June 2nd, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
@happypat
I hope so.
June 2nd, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Wonderful work in progress
June 2nd, 2025
