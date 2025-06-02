Previous
Here We Go Again #04 by phil_sandford
Photo 808

Here We Go Again #04

Realised this morning that I needed to do a second round, a second coat, of cutting in. That’s what I did this evening. Probably won’t do anything more until the weekend as I’m away from midday Wednesday until Friday.

Thanks for dropping by.
2nd June 2025

Phil Sandford

Pat Knowles ace
You sound very professional…..cutting in…..I’ve heard that expression before but not sure what it means!
June 2nd, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
@happypat - I’m far from professional Pat. It’s basically the edging, top and bottom and the corners of the room (the grey bits in the pink of the photo). The idea is that you can then roller in the rest. We’ll see how that goes next week.
June 2nd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@phil_sandford I used to do all my own decorating, papering too but I guess I knew the process but not the proper term. Your walls look nice & smooth & I know it will look fabulous. Very satisfying.
June 2nd, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
@happypat I hope so.
June 2nd, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Wonderful work in progress
June 2nd, 2025  
