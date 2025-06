Here We Go Again #06

Second coat of paint on the walls, gloss (well, eggshell) on skirting boards and windowsill. Curtain rail back up (@carole_sandford - I reckon the red curtains work but if not, then we need new ones) and blinds back into the windows.



Just the one accident, I lost my balance and fell into the open chest of drawers and snapped a cross bar (it’s not obvious, but I know it’s there and it’s annoying)



