Here We Go Again #07

The red curtains are back up (they're not staying up); the broken chest of drawers has been replaced (the new one is to the left of the door I'm taking this photo through so out of site); new bed and bedside tables ordered, due Monday.



Struggling with the tip i was given by the professional decorator last year, will give it one more go; there is some touching up I need to do on the ceiling, but it's minimal. It's far from professional standard, but is possibly the best I've done in my life.



Once Lulu is based in this room, I'll be doing her room (which as I explained to her the last time she was with us, it's the only room with the original carpet from when we bought the house in August 2005)



Thanks for dropping by



