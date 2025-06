Happy Father’s Day

A photograph of my father on Ascension Islands in 1992 during the Falkland’s conflict; he was a navigational equipment engineer and worked, from what I can remember of what he told me, on the navigational equipment of the Vulcan bombers involved in Operation Black Buck.



He died just 5 years later; we had our moments, we clashed often (particularly when I was a teenager), but he was my Dad and many a time I miss him.