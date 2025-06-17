Sign up
Previous
Photo 814
Here We Go Again #07
And it's done .............. (well, curtains will be swapped out (Lucy asked for them not to be red))
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
3
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
17th June 2025 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
diy
,
spare-room
,
project2025
,
whatgrandaughtersaskfor
Desi
That looks lovely!
June 17th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Wait until she starts putting posters up.
June 17th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
@shutterbug
- Nope. Not going to happen 😜
June 17th, 2025
