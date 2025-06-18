Thirty Years

Was reminded today on ‘Faceache’ by old colleagues that the slaughter of Muslim men and boys at two of the three so called UN Safe Havens, Srebrenica and Žepa, was 30 years ago next month. I vividly remember the faces of the hundreds of Dutch soldiers as they made their way through Bosnia to Croatia to get planes home; they were broken, haunted and ashamed. Many took their own lives in the subsequent years.



We also became aware very quickly of the bravery, and sheer bloody mindedness, of 100 men of the Royal Welsh Fusiliers, who were based at the third Safe Haven, Goražde, who dug in, armed the Muslim males and had a Second Lieutenant and a Warrant Officer drive out to meet General Mladic and his pet Rottweiler Arkan (and his murderous collection of criminals known as Tigers) and basically told them, “come and have a go if you think you’re hard enough!!”



Needless to say, Mladic and Arkan didn’t have a go, the murderous cowards that they were.



Mladic is serving a life sentence in The Hague for crimes against humanity. Sadly Arkan was killed in 2020 and never faced trial for his crimes.



I hold a UN medal for my 7-8 months with UNPROFOR between April and November 1995 and it’s the only one I wear with zero pride; if anything I wear it with shame and disgust. The UN is bankrupt of morality.



Carole will say that the man who went out to Bosnia in the April didn’t come home at the end of November. We, as a family, flew out to Cyprus a week after I got home, the PTSD counselling team turned up at my old Unit a week later (they didn’t follow it up to Cyprus)



Photo collage.



Top Left - a typical road sign throughout the country back then (they seemed to use them for target practice)



Top Right - a corner in Mostar; hardly visible is a painted warning “Pazi Snajper” (Watch Out Sniper) which I didn’t see as I turned left one Sunday afternoon. I encountered the sniper!!



Bottom Left - One of our detachments at Vitez. We were frequently shot at as we went to the showers, or the cook house of the toilets. Not to kill us, but to relieve the boredom of the sniper.



Bottom Right - Yours truly (a profile pic is 100% not my best look) at the wheel of my bright white armoured plated (not) Toyota Hilux.



My young technician killed the Hilux a few days after Goražde, rolling it off a road into a minefield. I requested a replacement, got told no, so I ‘bought’ a land-rover from the MTO (Motor Transport Officer) of the RWF who came through split a week or so after their heroics in Goraže (I paid him 24 bottles of Heineken (true story)!



Sorry for long narrative if I’ve bored you.



Thanks for dropping by.



