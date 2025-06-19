Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 816
11/12 Ain’t Bad
My new Dahlias are, on the whole, doing okay; just the one has failed.
Thanks for dropping by
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4241
photos
157
followers
174
following
223% complete
View this month »
809
810
811
812
813
814
815
816
Latest from all albums
200
3222
3223
814
815
3224
3225
816
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
19th June 2025 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sony
,
dahlia
,
pottingshed
,
11/12
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close