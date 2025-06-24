Sign up
Previous
Photo 818
Red Tailed Bumblebee
Also known as the Bombus lapidarius. Sat for an hour next to the lavender to see just this bee and the one butterfly.
Thanks for dropping by.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
2
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4248
photos
156
followers
173
following
Tags
outdoor
,
sony
,
bombus-lapidarius
,
red-tailed-bumblebee
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That is lovely
June 24th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Beautiful details
June 24th, 2025
