Red Tailed Bumblebee by phil_sandford
Red Tailed Bumblebee

Also known as the Bombus lapidarius. Sat for an hour next to the lavender to see just this bee and the one butterfly.

24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Phil Sandford

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That is lovely
June 24th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Beautiful details
June 24th, 2025  
