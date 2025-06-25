Marmalade Hoverfly

Hey sister, go sister, soul sister, go sister

Hey sister, go sister, soul sister, go sister



He met Marmalade down in old New Orleans

Struttin' her stuff on the street

She said, "Hello, hey Joe, you wanna give it a go?" (mmm-mmm)



Gitchi gitchi ya-ya da-da

Gitchi gitchi ya-ya here

Mocca chocolata ya-ya

Creole Lady Marmalade



Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?



He savored her cool all while she freshed up

That boy drank all that magnolia wine

On the black satin sheets where he started to freak



Gitchi gitchi ya-ya da-da

Gitchi gitchi ya-ya here

Mocca chocalata ya-ya

Creole Lady Marmalade



Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?



Seeing her skin feeling silky smooth

Color of cafe au lait, made the savage beast inside

Roaring 'til it cried, "More, more, more"



Now he's at home doing nine to five

Living his brave life of lies

But when he turns off to sleep

All memories keep more, more, more



Gitchi gitchi ya-ya da-da-da

Gitchi gitchi ya-ya here

Mocca chocolata ya-ya

Creole Lady Marmalade



Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?

Voulez-vous couchez avec moi, ce soir?

Creole Lady Marmalade



Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?



Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?



Gitchi gitchi ya-ya da-da

Gitchi gitchi ya-ya here

Mocca chocolata ya-ya

Gitchi gitchi ya-ya here (ya-da-da)



Lyrics by Kenny Nolan & Robert Crewe