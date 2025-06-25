Previous
Marmalade Hoverfly by phil_sandford
Marmalade Hoverfly

Hey sister, go sister, soul sister, go sister
Hey sister, go sister, soul sister, go sister

He met Marmalade down in old New Orleans
Struttin' her stuff on the street
She said, "Hello, hey Joe, you wanna give it a go?" (mmm-mmm)

Gitchi gitchi ya-ya da-da
Gitchi gitchi ya-ya here
Mocca chocolata ya-ya
Creole Lady Marmalade

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?

He savored her cool all while she freshed up
That boy drank all that magnolia wine
On the black satin sheets where he started to freak

Gitchi gitchi ya-ya da-da
Gitchi gitchi ya-ya here
Mocca chocalata ya-ya
Creole Lady Marmalade

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?

Seeing her skin feeling silky smooth
Color of cafe au lait, made the savage beast inside
Roaring 'til it cried, "More, more, more"

Now he's at home doing nine to five
Living his brave life of lies
But when he turns off to sleep
All memories keep more, more, more

Gitchi gitchi ya-ya da-da-da
Gitchi gitchi ya-ya here
Mocca chocolata ya-ya
Creole Lady Marmalade

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?
Voulez-vous couchez avec moi, ce soir?
Creole Lady Marmalade

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?

Gitchi gitchi ya-ya da-da
Gitchi gitchi ya-ya here
Mocca chocolata ya-ya
Gitchi gitchi ya-ya here (ya-da-da)

Lyrics by Kenny Nolan & Robert Crewe
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Pat Knowles ace
Well it’s not a song I recognise buy the words are great fun….I went on You Tube to listen. I was doing other things in the 70’s! The hover fly is listening!
June 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture, not sure I ever liked the song…
June 25th, 2025  
