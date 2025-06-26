Previous
White Agapanthus by phil_sandford
Photo 820

White Agapanthus

One of the three bought last weekend

Thanks for dropping by.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
224% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
A white one! How delicious.
June 26th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
The white ones are more unusual……pretty.
June 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact