Waterflame by phil_sandford
Photo 823

Waterflame

This intriguing "sculpture" in the walled garden of Houghton Hall was created by Jeppe Hein, a Danish artist. The fountain goes through a cycle, from no fire or jet of water to the view in this photograph of both fire and water.

It’s mesmerising.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Neil ace
Brilliant installation. It’s brilliant how the flame dances in the fountain.
June 29th, 2025  
moni kozi
CREATIVITY at maximum
June 29th, 2025  
