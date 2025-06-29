Sign up
Previous
Photo 823
Waterflame
This intriguing "sculpture" in the walled garden of Houghton Hall was created by Jeppe Hein, a Danish artist. The fountain goes through a cycle, from no fire or jet of water to the view in this photograph of both fire and water.
It’s mesmerising.
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
2
2
Neil
ace
Brilliant installation. It’s brilliant how the flame dances in the fountain.
June 29th, 2025
moni kozi
CREATIVITY at maximum
June 29th, 2025
