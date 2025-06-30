Previous
Oi !!!!! Got Any Chips ??!!! by phil_sandford
Photo 824

Oi !!!!! Got Any Chips ??!!!

30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
225% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Ha, ha! What a terrific closeup!
June 30th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Fantastic close up!
June 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact