Previous
Photo 824
Oi !!!!! Got Any Chips ??!!!
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
5
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th June 2025 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
norfolk
,
gull
,
wells
,
threatening
Barb
ace
Ha, ha! What a terrific closeup!
June 30th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Fantastic close up!
June 30th, 2025
