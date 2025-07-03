Previous
Lavender by phil_sandford
Lavender

Loved the blue of this Lavender plant in the garden this evening ……
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
226% complete

Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
July 3rd, 2025  
haskar ace
Beautifulshot and details.
July 3rd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful closeup. I love the color.
July 3rd, 2025  
