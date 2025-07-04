Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 828
Nelson’s Column
Trafalgar Square.
We couldn’t get into the square, it was sectioned off for a Pride Concert, but I took this before we took in some culture with a visit to the National Gallery.
Top of The London Eye just visible bottom left.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4271
photos
158
followers
173
following
226% complete
View this month »
821
822
823
824
825
826
827
828
Latest from all albums
825
3237
826
3238
827
3239
828
3240
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th July 2025 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
trafalgar-square
,
nelsons-column
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close