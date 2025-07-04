Previous
Nelson's Column by phil_sandford
Nelson’s Column

Trafalgar Square.

We couldn’t get into the square, it was sectioned off for a Pride Concert, but I took this before we took in some culture with a visit to the National Gallery.

Top of The London Eye just visible bottom left.
4th July 2025

Phil Sandford

phil_sandford
Joan Robillard
Nice
July 4th, 2025  
