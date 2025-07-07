19 Year Old PC753 - Norfolk Constabulary

Who knew I was a copper before I joined the Army? Well on here, Carole and my sister Jackie do, but doubt anybody else was aware.



Looking back at the grand old age of 65 (next month) I wouldn't in a million years had employed 17.5 year old me as a copper (I graduated from police college on my 18th birthday). I'd lived on RAF bases for much of my life, I was the epitome of immaturity and had no concept of how to deal with the great British public (probably why they kept hitting me) and I was never that happy doing it; I wanted to join the Army from a young age not the police.



I did just shy of 2 years, and took my entrance tests to join the Army in full Norfolk Constabulary uniform with my radio turned off and resigned that afternoon.



My Mother took this photograph having bumped into me by the river Wensum one afternoon



