The Tank In The Sand

Took a drive out to the coast today, with my drone, to the site of the wreckage of a 1944 Comet tank. It’s not totally understood why it’s there, it’s believed it broke down and just never got recovered. It was then used as a target for aircraft. I hadn’t checked the tides, so was lucky that the tide was out; that said, if the tide had been in, I’d have just flown the drone over the water.



