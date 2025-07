Lanterns Swung

Well that 3 hours went by fast. A wonderful catch up with one of my old Army colleagues, Henrick, from back in the day; sandbags were dragged up, lanterns were swung and tales of derring doo were reminisced.



H lost his wife, Valerie, 2 months ago after a short illness. He’s quite understandably finding it very hard and taking each day at a time. It was good to get him out.