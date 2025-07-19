Sign up
Previous
Photo 836
Old Age 1 Achilles Tendon 0
Have managed to tear my right achilles tendon; did it about 4 or 5 weeks ago and just hoped it would heal on its own. It isn’t. Am now attempting regular cold/ice compresses before I admit defeat and have to try see a doctor.
I just don’t heal as I used to.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
2
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4293
photos
158
followers
173
following
229% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th July 2025 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
healing
,
tear
,
age
,
compress
,
achilles
,
itsshitegettingold
Kathy A
ace
This getting old really sucks doesn’t it.
July 19th, 2025
Babs
ace
Ouch. Hope it heals quickly.
July 19th, 2025
