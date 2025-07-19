Previous
Old Age 1 Achilles Tendon 0 by phil_sandford
Old Age 1 Achilles Tendon 0

Have managed to tear my right achilles tendon; did it about 4 or 5 weeks ago and just hoped it would heal on its own. It isn’t. Am now attempting regular cold/ice compresses before I admit defeat and have to try see a doctor.

I just don’t heal as I used to.

19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Kathy A ace
This getting old really sucks doesn’t it.
July 19th, 2025  
Babs ace
Ouch. Hope it heals quickly.
July 19th, 2025  
