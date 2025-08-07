Sign up
Photo 838
PH3
Polygon Hash House Harriers (PH3) Christmas Day 1983 or 1984 at Dheklia Beach, Cyprus. Wikipedia gives a good history of H3
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hash_House_Harriers
Eagle eyed amongst you may be able to spot a very younger me and Carole. Way back then, Carole ran Cross Country and Half Marathons for fun and I did Cross Country, Full Marathons and Orienteering.
My head tells me I still can, my knees say "try it fat boy!"
Thanks for dropping by
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
cyprus
,
way-back-when
,
when-we-were-soldiers
,
ph3
,
hash-house-harriers
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
August 7th, 2025
