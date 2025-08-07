Previous
PH3 by phil_sandford
Photo 838

PH3

Polygon Hash House Harriers (PH3) Christmas Day 1983 or 1984 at Dheklia Beach, Cyprus. Wikipedia gives a good history of H3 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hash_House_Harriers

Eagle eyed amongst you may be able to spot a very younger me and Carole. Way back then, Carole ran Cross Country and Half Marathons for fun and I did Cross Country, Full Marathons and Orienteering.

My head tells me I still can, my knees say "try it fat boy!"

7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Phil Sandford

