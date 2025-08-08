Housemartins

It's happy hour again

I think I might be happy if I wasn't out with them

And they're happy it's a lovely place to be

Happy that the fire is real, the barman is a she



Where the haircuts smile and the meaning of style

Is a night out with the boss where you win, or you lose

And it's them who choose and if you don't win then you've lost



What a good place to be

Don't believe her

'Cause they speak a different language

And it's never really happened to me (it's happy hour again)

Don't believe her, oh no

'Cause it's never really happened to me (it's happy hour again)

Oh, whoa, whoa



It's another night out with the boss

Following in footsteps overgrown with moss

And he tells me that women grow on trees

And if you catch them right, they will land upon their knees



Where they open all their wallets, and they close all their minds

And they love to buy you all a drink, and then we ask all the questions

And you take all your clothes off and go back to the kitchen sink



What a good place to be, don't believe her

'Cause they speak a different language

And it's never really happened to me (it's happy hour again)



Don't believe her, oh no

'Cause it's never really happened to me (it's happy hour again)

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa-oh



What a good place to be

Don't believe her

'Cause they speak a different language

And it's never really happened to me

Don't believe her, oh no

'Cause it's never really happened to me (it's happy hour again)

Don't believe her, don't believe her (it's happy hour again), don't believe her



It's happy hour again, and again, and again

It's happy hour again, and again, and again

It's happy hour again, and again, and again

It's happy hour again



Songwriters: Paul Heaton / Ian Peter Cullimore