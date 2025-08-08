Previous
Housemartins by phil_sandford
Housemartins

It's happy hour again
I think I might be happy if I wasn't out with them
And they're happy it's a lovely place to be
Happy that the fire is real, the barman is a she

Where the haircuts smile and the meaning of style
Is a night out with the boss where you win, or you lose
And it's them who choose and if you don't win then you've lost

What a good place to be
Don't believe her
'Cause they speak a different language
And it's never really happened to me (it's happy hour again)
Don't believe her, oh no
'Cause it's never really happened to me (it's happy hour again)
Oh, whoa, whoa

It's another night out with the boss
Following in footsteps overgrown with moss
And he tells me that women grow on trees
And if you catch them right, they will land upon their knees

Where they open all their wallets, and they close all their minds
And they love to buy you all a drink, and then we ask all the questions
And you take all your clothes off and go back to the kitchen sink

What a good place to be, don't believe her
'Cause they speak a different language
And it's never really happened to me (it's happy hour again)

Don't believe her, oh no
'Cause it's never really happened to me (it's happy hour again)
Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa-oh

What a good place to be
Don't believe her
'Cause they speak a different language
And it's never really happened to me
Don't believe her, oh no
'Cause it's never really happened to me (it's happy hour again)
Don't believe her, don't believe her (it's happy hour again), don't believe her

It's happy hour again, and again, and again
It's happy hour again, and again, and again
It's happy hour again, and again, and again
It's happy hour again

Songwriters: Paul Heaton / Ian Peter Cullimore
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Phil Sandford

