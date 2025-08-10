Previous
Sunflower Face by phil_sandford
Photo 841

Sunflower Face

There were a few of these today in the Sunflower field; there were a few more when we left. 😜

Thanks for dropping by.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
230% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
😊
August 10th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
August 10th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
Love it.
August 10th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Ha ha. clever
August 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact