Photo 842
It’s A Sunflower
Just not yellow. We even saw what looked like a White one, but on closer inspection I believe it was just an incredibly pale yellow.
Thanks for dropping by
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4328
photos
159
followers
171
following
sunflower
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
nottinghamshire
,
not-yellow
