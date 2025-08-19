Previous
Dahlia by phil_sandford
Photo 845

Dahlia

at Gunby this afternoon. Always a great display here, but this year’s Summer has reduced the crop somewhat.

Thanks for dropping by.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
August 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
August 19th, 2025  
