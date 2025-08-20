Previous
My Favourites by phil_sandford
From Year 9.

Thank you for your interaction, critique, comments, encouragement, favs and online friendship over the last 12 months; I love this community.

20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Congratulations on completing 9 years. It would be hard to pick a favourite from this selection
August 22nd, 2025  
All great images and congrats on 9 years. It certainly is a fun community.
August 22nd, 2025  
