Previous
Andrea by phil_sandford
Photo 847

Andrea

I’ve told Carole for many years ‘I’m going to do this one year’ and I repeated it again today. She replied by telling me that an ex colleague of hers, Andrea, from the Nursing Home was doing it and literally 5 minutes later we saw her.

Thanks for dropping by
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
232% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact