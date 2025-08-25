Previous
Deutscher Steampunk Damen by phil_sandford
Deutscher Steampunk Damen

Have seen these four ladies for the last 3 years; they come over to Lincoln from Germany for the Asylum steampunk Festival each year.

Always, like everybody, more than happy to strike a pose ……

Thanks for dropping by.
Phil Sandford

Rosie Kind ace
Great shot
August 25th, 2025  
