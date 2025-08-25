Sign up
Photo 848
Deutscher Steampunk Damen
Have seen these four ladies for the last 3 years; they come over to Lincoln from Germany for the Asylum steampunk Festival each year.
Always, like everybody, more than happy to strike a pose ……
Thanks for dropping by.
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
1
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4350
photos
158
followers
171
following
841
842
843
844
845
846
847
848
Latest from all albums
3287
3288
3289
3290
847
3291
848
3292
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th August 2025 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
german
,
lincoln
,
sony
,
steampunk
,
damen
Rosie Kind
ace
Great shot
August 25th, 2025
