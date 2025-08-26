Sign up
Previous
Photo 848
SteamPunk Attitude
Not a clue what face the guy in the plague mask is pulling, but I love the ‘I take no crap’ face that the girl is pulling (it wasn’t just for me, she didn’t change that look for any of the photographers).
Thanks for dropping by.
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
2
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th August 2025 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoor
,
lincoln
,
sony
,
steampunk
Nigel Rogers
ace
Haha, agree with your comment.
August 26th, 2025
Kate
ace
Cool costumes
August 26th, 2025
