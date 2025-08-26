Previous
SteamPunk Attitude by phil_sandford
SteamPunk Attitude

Not a clue what face the guy in the plague mask is pulling, but I love the ‘I take no crap’ face that the girl is pulling (it wasn’t just for me, she didn’t change that look for any of the photographers).

26th August 2025

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Nigel Rogers
Haha, agree with your comment.
August 26th, 2025  
Kate
Cool costumes
August 26th, 2025  
