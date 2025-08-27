Previous
Last One by phil_sandford
Photo 849

Last One

I promise. I loved her smile and thought she deserved a photo of her own.

Thanks for dropping by
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
232% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I agree… lovely smiley capture.
August 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact