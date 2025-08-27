Sign up
Photo 849
I promise. I loved her smile and thought she deserved a photo of her own.
Thanks for dropping by
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
1
1
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4357
photos
158
followers
171
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th August 2025 11:07am
outdoor
,
lincoln
,
sony
,
steampunk
,
astlum
Beverley
I agree… lovely smiley capture.
August 27th, 2025
