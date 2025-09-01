Sign up
Photo 850
Garden Spider
And Sunflower.
Thanks for dropping by
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
3
6
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
6
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st September 2025 7:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
spider
,
sunflower
,
outdoor
,
sony
Elisabeth Sæter
Awesome
September 1st, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Utterly gorgeous. Wonderful capture.
September 1st, 2025
Babs
ace
Thye spider is enjoying the sunshine.
September 1st, 2025
