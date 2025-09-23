Sign up
Photo 852
Teasal
Love these things.
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
outdoor
,
wiltshire
,
teasal
Shirley
ace
Lovely and light
September 24th, 2025
