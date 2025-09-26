Previous
Screen Four by phil_sandford
Photo 853

Screen Four

The cosy cinema screen from last night when I went to see Stephen King’s The Long Walk. Very very enjoyable, very well dramatised, right up until the final 2 minutes when it massively deviated from the book.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
233% complete

Photo Details

