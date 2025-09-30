Sign up
Photo 855
What The
Flip is going on? It’s October tomorrow and I have new Delphiniums in flower.
Thanks for dropping by
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4399
photos
157
followers
170
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
30th September 2025 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weird
,
weather
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
delphinium
,
bonkers
