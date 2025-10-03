Sign up
Photo 856
Oooops
Might have accidentally bought this from the 2025 Sculpture Exhibition at Doddington Hall without Carole knowing. She’d likely say “you are your mother’s son.”
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
5
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4403
photos
157
followers
170
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
3rd October 2025 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mole
,
sculpture
,
oops
,
doddington
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I think she knows now.....
(I think he's gorgeous)
October 3rd, 2025
JackieR
ace
Spend it before Government gets it
October 3rd, 2025
Dianne
ace
Great find - and interesting too.
October 3rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
@casablanca
ha ha she certainly does! He’s a rather cute mole though!
October 3rd, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Very cute
October 3rd, 2025
(I think he's gorgeous)