Oooops by phil_sandford
Photo 856

Oooops

Might have accidentally bought this from the 2025 Sculpture Exhibition at Doddington Hall without Carole knowing. She’d likely say “you are your mother’s son.”

3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Phil Sandford

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I think she knows now.....

(I think he's gorgeous)
October 3rd, 2025  
JackieR ace
Spend it before Government gets it
October 3rd, 2025  
Dianne ace
Great find - and interesting too.
October 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
@casablanca ha ha she certainly does! He’s a rather cute mole though!
October 3rd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Very cute
October 3rd, 2025  
